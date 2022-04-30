Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.97. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $61,794,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $46,733,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $47,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $30,067,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.