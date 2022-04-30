Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HGV shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $56.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

