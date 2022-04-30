Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) to report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.04). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.43.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $3,880,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,015.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INSP traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.76. The stock had a trading volume of 270,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,594. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

