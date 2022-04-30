Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $731.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to announce $731.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.00 million and the highest is $739.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,600 shares of company stock worth $40,706,794. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,772,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $59.56 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

