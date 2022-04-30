Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will announce $164.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.28 million and the lowest is $158.23 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $149.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $677.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.61 million to $702.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $708.23 million, with estimates ranging from $690.36 million to $727.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,571.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

