Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion.

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

KDP stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,760,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,008. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

