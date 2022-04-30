Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMATGet Rating) to announce sales of $42.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.80 million and the highest is $43.51 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $40.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $164.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $165.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $174.42 million, with estimates ranging from $171.92 million to $178.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMATGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 993.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $948.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

