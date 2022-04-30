Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.91 Million

Analysts expect that Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will post $10.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.22 million and the highest is $12.25 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year sales of $61.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.18 million to $61.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.21 million, with estimates ranging from $80.52 million to $81.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Surgical.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTRS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Shares of Minerva Surgical stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.29. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $10.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,574,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

