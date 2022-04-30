Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $27.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $66.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $68.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.79 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $69.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

SMED stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

