Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sportradar Group.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,278,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

