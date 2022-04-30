Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) to announce $14.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 billion and the lowest is $14.07 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $12.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $57.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.24 billion to $59.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $63.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.09 billion to $66.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

NYSE CAT opened at $210.54 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.46. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

