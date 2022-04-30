Zacks: Brokerages Expect DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($3.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DICE Therapeutics.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.77. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.