Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

EXFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of EXFY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 186,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,088. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Expensify has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,064,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,842,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

