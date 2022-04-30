Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Ichor posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.11. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ichor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

