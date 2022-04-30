Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) to post $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

