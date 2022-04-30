Zacks: Brokerages Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. Raymond James increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

KREF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 465.17, a current ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 153,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

