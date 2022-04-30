Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 18.30%.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 76,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,779. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

