Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.11 Million

Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will post $86.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.90 million to $86.39 million. Nevro posted sales of $88.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $423.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $427.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $482.21 million, with estimates ranging from $470.49 million to $491.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVRO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nevro has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $182.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.