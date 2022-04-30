Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.32 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 353,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $88.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

