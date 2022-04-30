Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.86. Paycom Software posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $281.47 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $280.96 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

