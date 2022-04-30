Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) to report $9.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.40 million and the lowest is $9.20 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $8.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provident Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provident Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Provident Financial has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.