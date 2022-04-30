Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $903.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) to report sales of $903.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $857.00 million and the highest is $950.30 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $820.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHN. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $45.63 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

