Zacks: Brokerages Expect Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Service Properties Trust reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Properties Trust.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

SVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.12. 1,421,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,345. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

