Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.71 Million

Brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) to report $152.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.98 million to $160.58 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $50.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 201.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $819.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.00 million to $952.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $932.41 million, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 204.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

