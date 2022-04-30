Zacks: Brokerages Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $162.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.70 million and the lowest is $161.50 million. Switch reported sales of $130.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $670.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $674.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $744.69 million, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $758.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,440,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after buying an additional 1,372,542 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.20 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Switch’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

