Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Sell

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE TV opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,141,000 after purchasing an additional 83,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,786 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 65.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $361,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

