Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Hold

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $392.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 24.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.