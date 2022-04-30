Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Zalando from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €96.50 ($103.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.53. 92,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zalando has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $62.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

