Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $539.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $369.66 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $368.35 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

