Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.
Shares of ZEN opened at $122.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $154.01.
ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $3,389,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
