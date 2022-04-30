Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the March 31st total of 89,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZENV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
ZENV stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
