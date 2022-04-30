Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Zhihu alerts:

NYSE:ZH opened at $1.55 on Friday. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $981.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.