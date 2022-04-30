Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,475,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,196,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,732,000 after acquiring an additional 143,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 100,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,783 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.