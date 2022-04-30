Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $712.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.63. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,061.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.