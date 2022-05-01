$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vivid Seats.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

