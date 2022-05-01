-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.12). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

