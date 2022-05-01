$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Several analysts have issued reports on LVLU shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $2,813,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 1,584.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $3,069,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

