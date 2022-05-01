-$0.04 EPS Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). High Tide reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HITI. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. High Tide has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 million and a P/E ratio of -16.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

