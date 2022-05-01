-$0.09 EPS Expected for KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KORE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KORE Group will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KORE Group.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on KORE Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on KORE Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KORE opened at $5.38 on Thursday. KORE Group has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

