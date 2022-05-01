-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVgo.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

EVGO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

