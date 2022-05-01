$0.11 EPS Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,256. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $518.77 million, a P/E ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

