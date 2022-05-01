-$0.13 EPS Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 253,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.67. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.