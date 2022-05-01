-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley reduced their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 484,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 167.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 187,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.39. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.79%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

