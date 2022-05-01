-$0.17 EPS Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). ChargePoint reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.85 million.

A number of analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 7,691,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,769,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.94.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 146.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 97.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 19.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 402.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 105,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

