$0.21 EPS Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. UMH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

NYSE:UMH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.52. 389,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 848.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,539 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

