$0.26 EPS Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.35. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,655 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,907,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 563,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 344,986 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE TDS opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.