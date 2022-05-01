$0.26 EPS Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.35. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

TDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,655 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,907,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 563,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 344,986 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDS opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

