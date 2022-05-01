-$0.27 EPS Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.17). CareCloud posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTBC. StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MTBC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 39,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.93.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.