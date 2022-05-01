$0.27 EPS Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.24. National Vision posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 30.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 182,117 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in National Vision by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in National Vision by 37.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 195,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 10.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,145,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $37.65 on Thursday. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.80.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

