-$0.28 EPS Expected for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 172,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,230. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,093,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

