$0.29 EPS Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.40. Post also posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after buying an additional 80,770 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after buying an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Post by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,963,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Post by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

